Russia launches 73 airstrikes during day – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 September 2023, 20:47
Russia launches 73 airstrikes during day – General Staff report

20 combat clashes took place at the contact zone during the day. Russians launched seven missile attacks, 73 airstrikes and 37 MLRS attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 26 September

Quote: "On the Avdiivka front, our defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks southeast of Sieverne, Donetsk Oblast."

"On the Marinka front, our defenders successfully repelled 9 Russian attacks directly in the Marinka area of Donetsk Oblast during the day." 

 
MAP – DEEPSTATE

"At the same time, the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, causing losses to the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire contact zone."

Details: The aviation of Defence Forces carried out 12 strikes on areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit four artillery pieces, three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, two ammunition depots and a Russian electronic warfare station.

