Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces speaks with Milley for last time before latter steps down

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 September 2023, 21:07
PHOTO FROM ZALUZNYI'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that he held a final telephone conversation with General Mark Milley in the latter's current status.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Details: General Charles Brown, who will soon replace Milley as head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, was also present during the talks. The generals agreed to continue working to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Quote: "We discussed the situation at the front with our partners. I informed them about the progress of defensive and offensive operations. The situation is under control. Our soldiers did not allow the loss of a single position.

On some fronts, despite the fierce resistance of the enemy, we continue to move forward. I also spoke about the main needs of our army: air defence equipment, artillery and ammunition."

