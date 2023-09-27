All Sections
Former NATO commander on criticism of Ukraine's counteroffensive: unprofessional and useless statements

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 05:05
BEN HODGES. PHOTO: MK.USEMBASSY.GOV

Those who, from 8,000 kilometres away, have criticised how someone else enters minefields or trenches and clears them of mines should be ashamed of themselves: the USA, the UK or Germany would never send their soldiers into battles without aircraft.

Source: Ben Hodges, former Commanding General, United States Army Europe and retired US Army general, during a webinar entitled Ukraine’s Victory: Are Washington’s Signals Flashing Yellow [sic]?; Voice of America

Details: Hodges responded to criticisms of the actions of the Ukrainian army in the war by saying: "These statements are unprofessional and useless".

The general noted that Ukrainians have to fight without aircraft support, and that the USA, the UK or Germany would never send their soldiers into battle without it.

Hodges said Ukraine’s Armed Forces are conducting multi-component complex operations, including special forces work, drone attacks and cyber warfare, and are disabling Russian radars and air defence systems, and more: "A counteroffensive is not only what we see on the battlefield."

The general also said the Ukrainian military operations against the Black Sea Fleet, which creates enormous pressure on the Russian General Staff, are impressive.

