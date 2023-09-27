Almost 400 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons

A total of 398 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons as of the morning of 27 September, and there will be a small import of electricity from Slovakia on Wednesday.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

On Tuesday, 26 September, evening peak consumption was reported to be 0.6% higher than on Monday, 25 September.

Quote: "To maintain the balance between consumption and production of electricity, the operation of wind and solar power plants was limited during daytime hours from 12 to 15 The maximum capacity, limited during certain hours, was 612 MW.

A planned repair campaign is underway at power plant power units," the message reads.

At the same time, there will be a small import of electricity from Slovakia on Wednesday. The total volume is 1 MWh.

Exports are made to Slovakia and Moldova. The total volume is 4,896 MWh, with maximum capacity up to 396 MW per hour.

"Due to hostilities and other reasons, 398 settlements remain without electricity. As a result of hostilities, there is damage to the regional power grids in Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast and Kherson Oblast. The power supply is being restored depending on the safety situation and with the military's permission.

There are outages for technical reasons in Sumy Oblast. Emergency recovery works are ongoing," the company added.

