All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost 400 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:30

A total of 398 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons as of the morning of 27 September, and there will be a small import of electricity from Slovakia on Wednesday.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

On Tuesday, 26 September, evening peak consumption was reported to be 0.6% higher than on Monday, 25 September.

Advertisement:

Quote: "To maintain the balance between consumption and production of electricity, the operation of wind and solar power plants was limited during daytime hours from 12 to 15 The maximum capacity, limited during certain hours, was 612 MW.

A planned repair campaign is underway at power plant power units," the message reads.

At the same time, there will be a small import of electricity from Slovakia on Wednesday. The total volume is 1 MWh.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Exports are made to Slovakia and Moldova. The total volume is 4,896 MWh, with maximum capacity up to 396 MW per hour.

"Due to hostilities and other reasons, 398 settlements remain without electricity. As a result of hostilities, there is damage to the regional power grids in Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast and Kherson Oblast. The power supply is being restored depending on the safety situation and with the military's permission.

There are outages for technical reasons in Sumy Oblast. Emergency recovery works are ongoing," the company added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: