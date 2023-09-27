All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crypto giant Binance sells business and leaves Russia

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 12:05
Crypto giant Binance sells business and leaves Russia
stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

Binanc, the world's largest crypto exchange, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire Russian business to CommEX.

Source: Binance’s statement

Quote: "To ensure a smooth process for existing Russian users, the off-boarding process will take up to one year. All assets of existing Russian users are safe and securely protected," the message says.

Advertisement:

"As we look toward the future, we recognise that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance's compliance strategy," said Noah Perlman, the exchange's director of regulatory compliance.

"Binance and CommEX will partner to inform users how to migrate their assets to CommEX. A portion of Russian KYC’d new user registration will immediately be redirected to CommEX," the company explained.

It is noted that within the next few months, Binance will close exchange services and other business areas in Russia.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. At the same time, as part of this agreement, Binance will completely stop its activities in Russia.

"Binance will have no ongoing revenue split from the sale, nor does it maintain any option to buy back shares in the business," Binance explained.

Background:

  • In August, it was reported that the world's largest crypto exchange Binance was reevaluating its Russian business, including the possibility of a complete exit from the once important market that has turned into a hassle.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: