All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US House of Representatives opposes Senate bill to avoid US$6 billion shutdown for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 20:54

Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has said that among the members of the House, there will be no votes to support the budget proposal of the Senate to avoid a shutdown, a temporary suspension of the work of federal authorities with the funding provided for Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda, referring to CNN 

Details: Earlier, the US Senate approved a bill for the short-term budget resolution, which should finance the work of the American government for the next 45 days, during which they hope to reach a compromise on the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. 

Advertisement:

The project, among other things, provides more than US$6.1 billion for additional aid to Ukraine, including US$4.5 billion for defence spending and more than US$1.6 billion for economic support. 

But McCarthy said on Wednesday that the Senate proposal would not find a vote in the House of Representatives, which would instead consider a Republican-proposed bill with additional funding for border protection. 

"I don't see support (of the Senate project. - ed.) in the House," the speaker told reporters while expressing hope that the House of Representatives' alternative budget bill would be approved by Friday.

Saturday is the deadline for Congress to approve a temporary budget, as the new budget year begins on Sunday, 1 October, and without funding, the US federal government faces a shutdown. 

The US State Department previously stated that Washington is able to continue to provide military and security assistance to Kyiv even in the event of a temporary shutdown of the government. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: