US House of Representatives opposes Senate bill to avoid US$6 billion shutdown for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 20:54

Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has said that among the members of the House, there will be no votes to support the budget proposal of the Senate to avoid a shutdown, a temporary suspension of the work of federal authorities with the funding provided for Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda, referring to CNN 

Details: Earlier, the US Senate approved a bill for the short-term budget resolution, which should finance the work of the American government for the next 45 days, during which they hope to reach a compromise on the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. 

The project, among other things, provides more than US$6.1 billion for additional aid to Ukraine, including US$4.5 billion for defence spending and more than US$1.6 billion for economic support. 

But McCarthy said on Wednesday that the Senate proposal would not find a vote in the House of Representatives, which would instead consider a Republican-proposed bill with additional funding for border protection. 

"I don't see support (of the Senate project. - ed.) in the House," the speaker told reporters while expressing hope that the House of Representatives' alternative budget bill would be approved by Friday.

Saturday is the deadline for Congress to approve a temporary budget, as the new budget year begins on Sunday, 1 October, and without funding, the US federal government faces a shutdown. 

The US State Department previously stated that Washington is able to continue to provide military and security assistance to Kyiv even in the event of a temporary shutdown of the government. 

