War causes more than US$40 billion in losses to the agricultural sector

Direct and indirect losses to Ukrainian farmers due to Russia's war against Ukraine exceeded US$40 billion.

Source: Oleksandr Haidu, MP and chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, quoted by Ukrinform

Details: According to the MP, the confirmed direct losses to the agricultural sector exceeded US$8.7 billion. It includes the destruction of infrastructure, economic facilities, logistics chains and destruction and theft of grain and agricultural machinery by Russia.

Advertisement:

"And there are also indirect losses. At least US$30.5 billion. Unfortunately, this is not the final figure. Because when we accurately calculate the damage caused as a result of the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the amount will be much larger," Haidu said.

In addition, it is difficult to assess the consequences of contamination of agricultural land with explosive objects and the destruction of the upper layers of the soil due to strikes and explosions during mine clearance.

Background:

As a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian invaders and the disappearance of the Kakhovka Reservoir, all 11,400 tonnes of fish were destroyed.

The first assessment by the KSE Institute, together with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry for Restoration, indicates that the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused at least US$2 billion in direct losses to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!