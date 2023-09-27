All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Foreign Ministry complains that US and EU are "forcing" Armenia to withdraw from the CSTO

European PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 21:31

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, has said that Washington and Brussels are influencing Yerevan to make the Armenian authorities decide to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

Source: European Pravda, citing Zakharova at a briefing, quoted by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Quote: "According to incoming information, Washington and Brussels are persuading the Armenian leadership to withdraw from the CSTO, to force cooperation with NATO, to reorient military-technical cooperation and to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without taking into account the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians," Zakharova said.

Advertisement:

Details: She added that Moscow sees "the destructive fanaticism the Americans use to persuade Yerevan". According to Zakharova, such persuasion was carried out during recent visits by Samantha Power, the head of the US Agency for International Development, and Yuri Kim, Deputy Secretary of State.

Zakharova said that Western countries, in the pursuit of these goals, have forgotten about values and human rights.

Recently, relations between Armenia and the CSTO, which is controlled by Russia, have deteriorated significantly. Since the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020, the CSTO has not provided any practical assistance to Yerevan. 

Background: 

  • Earlier this year, the Armenian Defence Ministry informed the CSTO that Yerevan does not consider it appropriate to conduct military exercises of the organisation in the country. Then Armenia gave up its quota of the CSTO Deputy Secretary General.
  • In May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO was not off the table.
  • After Azerbaijan's lightning operation to regain control of Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan called the security structures on which his country had relied in recent years ineffective.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: