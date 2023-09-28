US recognises Ukraine's military success in south and east as a "miracle" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

The US authorities have not criticised Ukraine's counteroffensive during the visit of Ukrainian leadership to the US, instead they recognised that the Ukrainian defenders "performed a miracle" with their counteroffensive actions in the current conditions.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: A journalist asked Kuleba whether the topic of Ukrainian counteroffensive and its success were discussed at meetings with US President Joe Biden and other officials during Zelenskyy's visit to the US.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The American military does not evaluate the effectiveness of the counteroffensive based on comments on social media and newspapers, but based on the realities of the battlefield," Dmytro Kuleba answered.

Kuleba said they understand that the achievements gained by the Ukrainian Defence Forces both in the south and in the east are "a real military miracle, if you take into account all the circumstances, including minefields and Russia's dominance in the sky".

"That's why there was no criticism of the speed of the counteroffensive. Instead, there was a very substantive discussion about how to solve the problems faced by Ukrainian Defence Forces so that the soldiers could move forward with even more efficiency," Kuleba said.

The minister added that, following the meetings’ results, he was pleasantly surprised by the US strategic orientation to help Ukraine in helping to create such defence forces that can not only win the war, but also be able to prevent new aggressive actions.

"This is a real strategic investment in global security," the minister said.

Kuleba also said people should not be surprised by unpleasant statements from certain US politicians about Ukraine and predicted that there will be even more of them with the elections approaching.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





