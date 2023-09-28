All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US recognises Ukraine's military success in south and east as a "miracle" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 14:09

The US authorities have not criticised Ukraine's counteroffensive during the visit of Ukrainian leadership to the US, instead they recognised that the Ukrainian defenders "performed a miracle" with their counteroffensive actions in the current conditions.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: A journalist asked Kuleba whether the topic of Ukrainian counteroffensive and its success were discussed at meetings with US President Joe Biden and other officials  during Zelenskyy's visit to the US.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The American military does not evaluate the effectiveness of the counteroffensive based on comments on social media and newspapers, but based on the realities of the battlefield," Dmytro Kuleba answered.

Kuleba said they understand that the achievements gained by the Ukrainian Defence Forces  both in the south and in the east are "a real military miracle, if you take into account all the circumstances, including minefields and Russia's dominance in the sky".

"That's why there was no criticism of the speed of the counteroffensive. Instead, there was a very substantive discussion about how to solve the problems faced by Ukrainian Defence Forces so that the soldiers could move forward with even more efficiency," Kuleba said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The minister added that, following the meetings’ results, he was pleasantly surprised by the US strategic orientation to help Ukraine in helping to create such defence forces that can not only win the war, but also be able to prevent new aggressive actions.

"This is a real strategic investment in global security," the minister said.

Kuleba also said people should not be surprised by unpleasant statements from certain US politicians about Ukraine and predicted that there will be even more of them with the elections approaching.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: