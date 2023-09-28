All Sections
Russians attack power plant in south, causing further damage to electricity distributor networks

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 28 September 2023, 14:12

A total of 404 settlements remain without electricity as of the morning of 28 September due to hostilities and other reasons. A thermal power plant in the southern region of Ukraine was damaged by Russian shelling on 27 September. 

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

It is said that the evening maximum consumption on Wednesday, 27 September, was at the level of the corresponding indicator of Tuesday, 26 September.

Quote: "Yesterday evening, a thermal power plant in the southern region was damaged due to a large-scale shelling by the enemy.

To maintain the balance between electricity consumption and production, the operation of wind and solar power plants was limited to daytime hours from 10:30 to 15:20. A planned repair campaign is underway at power plant units," the message reads.

The company added that Ukraine is importing electricity from Slovakia on 28 September. The total volume is 131 MWh, with maximum capacity of up to 54 MW an hour.

Exports are made to Slovakia and Moldova. The total volume is 5,305 MWh, with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 430 MW.

At the same time, 404 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons.

There is new damage to the networks of regional energy companies in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts as a result of the hostilities.

"Two coal-mining companies have also been cut off in Donetsk Oblast. Power is being restored in a safe security situation and with military permission," the company summarised.

