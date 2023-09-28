All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Documentary about Bucha, interview with Zelenskyy and Ukraine Wartime Diaries win Emmy Awards

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 14:51

On Wednesday, 27 September, the first group of winners of the 44th News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced in New York. Among the winners is the British TV channel Sky News for its coverage of the war in Ukraine and a documentary about a mass burial site in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

The 44th News & Documentary Emmy Awards received over 2,300 submissions in 2022, which were judged by more than 1,000 people involved in TV news and documentary production.

The biggest number of awards went to CNN (10), Vice (9), and The New York Times (5).

Advertisement:

The Battle For Bucha & Irpin, which was broadcast on Sky News on 5 March 2022, won the International Emmy Award for News.

"We managed to show the world a lot of stories about strong, courageous and incredible Ukrainians. About soldiers, volunteers, civilians, parents and children, women and men, the captured and the liberated. We were chosen from 2,600 submissions by media outlets from all over the world and four finalists in the International Emmy Awards News category," said Azad Safarov, a director who has been working as a producer in Ukraine for Sky News for the last year and a half.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Off the Grid: Ukraine Wartime Diaries, a programme made by the Turkish channel TRT World, won the International Emmy Award for Current Affairs.

The Lost Souls of Bucha, a documentary about a mass burial site under a church in the city of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, won in the Outstanding Writing: News category. It was shown on CBS News.

"A documentary about a mass grave under a church in Bucha. This is about the people whose bodies were found there, about those who loved them and still do. And about those who gave the victims their dignity back. I was the field producer for the movie… All our work is service. The heroes are those who opened their tortured hearts so that the world would know the truth," producer Sofia Kochmar-Tymoshenko explained.

Other nominees connected with Ukraine that have won awards:

CNN Worldwide won in the Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage category for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine: A Mother’s War by NBC News Now won in the Outstanding Recorded News Special category.

An interview with President Zelenskyy for 60 Minutes on CBS won in the Outstanding Edited Interview category.

The New York Times coverage Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha won in the Outstanding Editing: News category.

Ira de Putin (Putin’s War) won the award for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish.

About the Award

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards are part of the Emmy Awards for achievements in the American television industry. They are awarded by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

The awards ceremony is held on two consecutive evenings: nominees in the Television News category are honoured on 27 September, and those in the Documentary category on 28 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: