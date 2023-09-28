All Sections
Documentary about Bucha, interview with Zelenskyy and Ukraine Wartime Diaries win Emmy Awards

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 14:51

On Wednesday, 27 September, the first group of winners of the 44th News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced in New York. Among the winners is the British TV channel Sky News for its coverage of the war in Ukraine and a documentary about a mass burial site in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

The 44th News & Documentary Emmy Awards received over 2,300 submissions in 2022, which were judged by more than 1,000 people involved in TV news and documentary production.

The biggest number of awards went to CNN (10), Vice (9), and The New York Times (5).

The Battle For Bucha & Irpin, which was broadcast on Sky News on 5 March 2022, won the International Emmy Award for News.

"We managed to show the world a lot of stories about strong, courageous and incredible Ukrainians. About soldiers, volunteers, civilians, parents and children, women and men, the captured and the liberated. We were chosen from 2,600 submissions by media outlets from all over the world and four finalists in the International Emmy Awards News category," said Azad Safarov, a director who has been working as a producer in Ukraine for Sky News for the last year and a half.

Off the Grid: Ukraine Wartime Diaries, a programme made by the Turkish channel TRT World, won the International Emmy Award for Current Affairs.

The Lost Souls of Bucha, a documentary about a mass burial site under a church in the city of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, won in the Outstanding Writing: News category. It was shown on CBS News.

"A documentary about a mass grave under a church in Bucha. This is about the people whose bodies were found there, about those who loved them and still do. And about those who gave the victims their dignity back. I was the field producer for the movie… All our work is service. The heroes are those who opened their tortured hearts so that the world would know the truth," producer Sofia Kochmar-Tymoshenko explained.

Other nominees connected with Ukraine that have won awards:

CNN Worldwide won in the Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage category for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine: A Mother’s War by NBC News Now won in the Outstanding Recorded News Special category.

An interview with President Zelenskyy for 60 Minutes on CBS won in the Outstanding Edited Interview category.

The New York Times coverage Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha won in the Outstanding Editing: News category.

Ira de Putin (Putin’s War) won the award for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish.

About the Award

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards are part of the Emmy Awards for achievements in the American television industry. They are awarded by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

The awards ceremony is held on two consecutive evenings: nominees in the Television News category are honoured on 27 September, and those in the Documentary category on 28 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.



