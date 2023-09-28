All Sections
National Geographic publishes photo from Crimea without specifying the country

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 15:09

The famous American popular science TV channel National Geographic has published a photo of the Swallow's Nest Castle in Crimea, but did not specify the country where it is located.

"A neo-Gothic castle built around 1900 sits on a cliff over on the Black Sea in Yalta, Crimea," is how National Geographic captioned the photo.

In the comments to the post, users, in particular Ukrainians, unanimously reminded National Geographic that Crimea is a part of Ukraine occupied by Russia. Some added that keeping it quiet "helps the aggressor country" and "supports it [Russia – ed.]".

Bohdan Lohvynenko, the founder of the Ukraїner project [Ukrainian studies project.], published a song by the Kryhitka Band about the Ukrainian city of Yalta in the comments.

 
Photo: Screenshot from the National Geographic post on Facebook

Nataliia Boiko, the adviser to the Ukrainian prime minister, said, "There is no such country as Crimea, Crimea is Ukraine. Yalta is Ukraine".

"It is very ‘funny’ when a resource about geography gets confused about whose side to take, so they decided to be  neutral, calling Ukrainian Crimea a separate country. Are you afraid of Russian subscribers? Poor you..." user Viktoriia Yasinska wrote.

As of now, National Geographic has not responded to the Ukrainians' comments and the post has not yet been edited.

Background: Since 2014, Russia has committed 534 crimes against the cultural heritage of Ukraine, most of them in Crimea.

National Geographic uses a map where Crimea is shown as part of Russia, thereby supporting the occupation of the peninsula.

