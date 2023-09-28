All Sections
Weapons production in Russia and Iran: Türkiye, India and several other countries receive warnings

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 28 September 2023, 16:22

Brussels has stated that there is a potential ban on the sale of certain goods to Türkiye, India and four other countries from which Iran and Russia supply parts for drones and other weapons that have been striking Ukrainian cities.

Source: The Guardian

Details: The European Commission's comment follows the article by The Guardian of a 47-page document in which the Ukrainian government detailed the use of Western technology.

The Ukrainian document, which was presented to the G7 governments in August, states that 600 attacks on Ukrainian cities in the previous three months were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) containing Western technology.

Customs information indicates that "almost all the imports to Iran originated from Türkiye, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Costa Rica".

Five European companies, including a Polish subsidiary of a British multinational, were named as the original manufacturers of the identified components.

The European-made items found in the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine included fuel pumps, transistors, power management circuits and microprocessors.

However, there is no evidence that these were offences committed by Western companies whose products were identified.

Quote: "Iranian UAV production has adapted and mostly uses available commercial components, the supply of which is poorly or not controlled at all."

More details: The European Commission believes that the evidence shows EU sanctions creating significant pressure. However, additional efforts are needed to ensure that the sanctions achieve their fullest potential.

Currently, the EC is trying to work through diplomatic efforts.

Quote: "The EU sanctions envoy, David O’Sullivan, is working closely with third-country jurisdictions to ensure that our sanctions are not circumvented."

More details: If diplomatic efforts are insufficient or there is no willingness to cooperate, the only option left is to stop exporting very specific goods to these third countries.

Quote: "This tool would allow the EU to prohibit the export of these goods to the countries which are used to circumvent our sanctions, and also to prohibit the provision of associated services."

Background: This week, the US imposed restrictions on a number of companies from Russia and China that help the Russian army with drones. Some of them were previously featured in a journalistic investigation into components for Russian Orlan-10 drones.

Before that, the United States announced sanctions against a network of companies from Iran, China, Russia and Türkiye that facilitated the smuggling of components for the production of Iranian aircraft and drones.

