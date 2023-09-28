All Sections
Estonia proposes full EU trade embargo against Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 18:11
Estonia proposes full EU trade embargo against Russia
THE ESTONIAN FLAG. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The government of Estonia has supported a proposal for the latest (twelfth) EU sanctions package with a complete ban on trade with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

Details: Tsahkna said Tallinn is proposing that the EU introduce a full trade embargo against Russia, as well as blocking the transit of goods already sanctioned by the EU.

"Business with Russia fuels its war machine," the minister added.

There are reports in the media that in October, EU member states may start discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia - the twelfth one so far - due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is known that restrictions on the Russian diamond trade, set to be introduced by the G7, may be announced earlier in the new round of sanctions.

The package may be adopted in the first half of October or announced during the EU-US summit scheduled for the same month.

