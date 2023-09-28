All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonia proposes full EU trade embargo against Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 18:11
Estonia proposes full EU trade embargo against Russia
THE ESTONIAN FLAG. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The government of Estonia has supported a proposal for the latest (twelfth) EU sanctions package with a complete ban on trade with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

Details: Tsahkna said Tallinn is proposing that the EU introduce a full trade embargo against Russia, as well as blocking the transit of goods already sanctioned by the EU.

Advertisement:

"Business with Russia fuels its war machine," the minister added.

There are reports in the media that in October, EU member states may start discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia - the twelfth one so far - due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is known that restrictions on the Russian diamond trade, set to be introduced by the G7, may be announced earlier in the new round of sanctions.

The package may be adopted in the first half of October or announced during the EU-US summit scheduled for the same month.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: