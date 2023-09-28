All Sections
Ukraine enters IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2024

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 September 2023, 19:10
Ukraine enters IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2024
Photo: Getty images

The press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on 28 September that 11 countries including Ukraine were elected for the Board of Governors of the agency.

Source: press service of IAEA; Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on X (Twitter) social media platform

Details: The elections were held on 28 September at the plenary session of the 67th IAEA General Conference. Among the newly elected members are Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burkina-Faso, Ecuador, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Spain and Ukraine.

Quote by Zelenskyy: "I am thankful to every country that supported our request. Ukraine remains a reliable international partner in the atomic energy sector, and we will make all efforts to strengthen the important role of IAEA and nuclear safety and protection.

We all must work together – everyone in the world who values security, – in order to put an end to all kinds of nuclear blackmail, which Russia tries to turn into a routine. Nuclear and radiation safety must be guaranteed."

Note: The Board of Governors is one of the two management bodies of IAEA along with the annual General Conference of the IAEA member states.

Details: Within the period of 2023-2024, the IAEA council will consist of 35 members: Algeria, Argentine, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina-Faso, Canada, China, Costa-Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Namibia, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Qatar, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Türkiye, the UK, the US, Uruguay and Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 25 September, the IAEA General Conference supported the appointment of Rafael Mariano Grossi as Director General of the agency for the next four years on 25 September, with his tenure starting in December 2023.

