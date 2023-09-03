Moldovan President condemns Russian attacks on port infrastructure in Odesa

Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, has reacted to the Russian attack on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

Details: Sandu noted that she strongly condemns Russia's brutal attack on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

Quote: "Russia must be held accountable for every piece of infrastructure destroyed. My thoughts are with all those affected. Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine," she wrote.

I strongly condemn Russia's brutal attack on port infrastructure in Odesa region. Russia must be held accountable for every piece of infrastructure destroyed. My thoughts are with all those affected. Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) September 3, 2023

The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast using 25 Shahed-136/131 strike drones on the night of 2-3 September.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine downed 22 drones. Despite that, port infrastructure was hit, as a result of which a fire broke out, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Two civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

On Sunday 3 August, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the Russian military launched a drone strike on fuel storage in the port of Reni, Odesa Oblast.

The Reni port is located on the border of Ukraine with Romania, near the border with Moldova.

