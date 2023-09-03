All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Overnight attack on southern Odesa Oblast: Air Force downs 22 out of 25 Shahed drones

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 3 September 2023, 07:22
Overnight attack on southern Odesa Oblast: Air Force downs 22 out of 25 Shahed drones

The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast using 25 Shahed-136/131 strike drones on the night of 2-3 September. The Air Force downed 22 UAVs. Port infrastructure was damaged and two civilians injured.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Southern Defence Forces on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders carried out several waves of attacks by Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia) on the night of 2-3 September 2023."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, a total of 25 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were launched, which attacked the southern districts of Odesa.

The assets and personnel of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defence of other units of the Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 22 of the drones launched.

The Southern Defence Forces reported that the Russians had once again attacked civil infrastructure facilities in the Danube region in Odesa. The large-scale drone attack lasted more than 3.5 hours.

"Unfortunately, the port infrastructure was hit, as a result of which a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished. Early reports indicate that there are two injured civilians. They were provided with medical assistance," the message says.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: