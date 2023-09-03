All Sections
Overnight attack on southern Odesa Oblast: Air Force downs 22 out of 25 Shahed drones

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 3 September 2023, 07:22
The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast using 25 Shahed-136/131 strike drones on the night of 2-3 September. The Air Force downed 22 UAVs. Port infrastructure was damaged and two civilians injured.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Southern Defence Forces on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders carried out several waves of attacks by Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia) on the night of 2-3 September 2023."

Details: Reportedly, a total of 25 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were launched, which attacked the southern districts of Odesa.

The assets and personnel of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defence of other units of the Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 22 of the drones launched.

The Southern Defence Forces reported that the Russians had once again attacked civil infrastructure facilities in the Danube region in Odesa. The large-scale drone attack lasted more than 3.5 hours.

"Unfortunately, the port infrastructure was hit, as a result of which a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished. Early reports indicate that there are two injured civilians. They were provided with medical assistance," the message says.

