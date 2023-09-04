All Sections
Moscow airports halt operations

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 02:31

Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports were closed for arrivals and departures on the night of 3-4 September, and dozens of flights have been delayed and cancelled.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Yandex.Raspisaniye (Yandex.Schedules)

Details: Over 20 flights at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports are being delayed for departure and arrival, and another eight flights have been cancelled.

