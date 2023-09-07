All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We need to think about victims of the regime as well – Macron on allowing Russians to participate in Olympics

European PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 14:56

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that "there will be no Russian flag at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris", but nevertheless believes the participation of some Russian athletes must be considered.

Source: Macron in an interview for a French sports newspaper L'Équipe, cited by RFI and European Pravda

To the question about possible presence of some Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympics Macron replied: "It is not up to a host country to decide what the International Olympic Committee must do (…) I completely trust Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee."

Advertisement:

Macron also expressed his hope that "Ukrainians will be involved in this deliberation".

"The real issue the Olympic world must decide on is the status of the Russian athletes, who have been preparing their whole lifes for this, and, maybe, are also the victims of this regime," he continued.

He was also asked how to distinguish between Russian athletes who support Putin’s regime and its real victims.

"Now this is the real question, and here the Olympic world must, honestly, express its opinion and provide guarantees," Macron explained. "And this must be comprehensible for Ukrainians (…) This is the balance we must achieve."

On 28 March 2023, the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended International Sports Federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate, but gave a number of conditions.

One of the main conditions is that the athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports must only participate as neutral individual athletes.

Moreover, the athletes and personnel who actively support the war cannot participate, namely the athletes representing the army or other state security institutions of Russia, as well as those who have publicly supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It should be noted that these are recommendations, while the final decisions will be made by the federations of separate sports.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticised this decision. He considers it a scandal and a betrayal of the real sports spirit.

Before that, Nancy Faeser, Minister of Internal Affairs of Germany, condemned the IOC decision and called it a "slap in the face for Ukrainian athletes".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: