All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sumy left without electricity due to Russian Shahed drone attack

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 04:31
Sumy left without electricity due to Russian Shahed drone attack
A light bulb. Photo: Pixabay

The city of Sumy has been left without power due to a Russian Shahed drone attack on the night of 21-22 May. Means of electric public transportation have halted their operation, and there is no water supply.

Source: Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city of Sumy is not being supplied with electricity due to an enemy attack. We are awaiting restoration and prioritising critical infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Updated at 07:00: The Sumy City Council reported that due to the emergency power outage, trolleybus service in the city has been halted. Trolleybuses with autonomous operation are being deployed on city routes.

Power engineers began efforts to restore the city's power supply at 05:20. 

The operation of the water supply network and the supply of water to consumers are also being restored.

Background: 

  • The Russians struck energy facilities in the settlements of Shostka and Konotop in Sumy Oblast with Shahed drones on the night of 21-22 May. 
  • Ukraine’s Air Force had warned about the Russian Shahed drone attack on the oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SumySumy OblastwarShahed drone
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Sumy
Explosion rocks Sumy after warning of missile attacks
Russians hit infrastructure facilities in Sumy suburbs, killing woman
Partial power outage in Sumy and Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: