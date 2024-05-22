All Sections
Ukraine's Sea Baby maritime drones have been equipped with Grad systems – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:00
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

Ukrainian Sea Baby maritime drones have been equipped with Grad systems. The upgraded drone has already been tested, killing Russians on the Kinburn Spit.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Sea Baby is not just a drone but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. Today, we can confirm that they are equipped with a multiple-launch rocket system, and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. So, the enemy is in for new surprises. We are working as efficiently as ever."

Details: The source reports that on the night of 20 May, SSU Sea Baby drones, together with the Navy, effectively worked from the sea on Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit.

The source also shared photos of the Sea Baby winter tests and the drone production.

 
Photo: Ukrainska pravda source
 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source
 
Photo: Ukrainska pravda source

Subjects: dronesState Security Service of UkraineBlack Sea
