First 10 Leopard 1 tanks from 3 countries arrive in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 17:05
First 10 Leopard 1 tanks from 3 countries arrive in Ukraine
Leopard tank. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The first Leopard 1 tanks supplied by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine. 

Source: AFP, referring to the Danish Armed Forces, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The first 10 tanks have been sent to Ukraine. And more are on the way," the Danish Armed Forces said.

Danish troops in Germany are training Ukrainian forces to operate these armoured vehicles.

"I have no doubt that it will help them win the defence battle they are fighting right now," army commander Gunner Arpe Nielsen said in the statement.

In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands announced that they would provide Ukraine with 100 German-made tanks in the "coming months".

Background: 

