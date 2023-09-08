First 10 Leopard 1 tanks from 3 countries arrive in Ukraine

The first Leopard 1 tanks supplied by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine.

Source: AFP, referring to the Danish Armed Forces, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The first 10 tanks have been sent to Ukraine. And more are on the way," the Danish Armed Forces said.

Advertisement:

Danish troops in Germany are training Ukrainian forces to operate these armoured vehicles.

"I have no doubt that it will help them win the defence battle they are fighting right now," army commander Gunner Arpe Nielsen said in the statement.

In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands announced that they would provide Ukraine with 100 German-made tanks in the "coming months".

Background:

On 30 August, the German government reported on the provision of another military aid package to Ukraine, which included Leopard 1A5 tanks.

In addition, the media reported that Germany had approached Greece with a proposal to transfer 100 Greek Leopard 1A5s that are currently in service to Ukraine and, in return, receive upgraded armoured vehicles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!