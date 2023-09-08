All Sections
Taurus missiles cannot be transferred to Ukraine quickly – German Foreign Minister

European PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:46
Taurus missiles cannot be transferred to Ukraine quickly – German Foreign Minister
Annalena Baerbock. Stock Photo: getty images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is sympathetic to Ukraine's desire to obtain long-range Taurus missiles.

Source: Baerbock in an interviews with Funke Mediengruppe and Ouest France, reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock said that in order to liberate Ukrainian territories and hit Russian supply lines behind the defence line, it is necessary to overcome the mine belt, so Ukraine's request for missiles with a longer range is more than understandable.

At the same time, the German foreign minister called for a thorough consideration of this issue.

"This is not something that can be done quickly – as in the case of Leopard tanks and the IRIS-T air defence system – because every detail has to be specified in advance," Baerbock said.

When asked whether cruise missiles should be programmed in such a way that they cannot reach Russian territory, she said that other partner countries have also asked themselves similar questions and found solutions.

Background

  • Earlier it was reported that the German government has not yet decided whether to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
  • At the same time, Ukraine is confident that this decision will not be thought about "for a whole year"
  • The head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only one in the coalition who is blocking the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

