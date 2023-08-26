All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister confident that Germany will provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 13:28

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has expressed confidence that Germany will eventually agree to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: dpa, quoting Reznikov from an interview with German media

Details: Speaking about receiving German Taurus missiles, Reznikov said he was "really optimistic" and believed that Ukraine would receive them in the future.

Reznikov did not name a possible timeframe. "But I don't think it will take a whole year," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his latest comment on the subject, said that regardless of what Germany is asked to do, he plans to "weigh each decision carefully and not do anything in a hurry".

Background:

The German government has not yet decided whether it will supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, as requested by Kyiv.

As Spiegel noted, classified talks with representatives of the defence industry are currently underway, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make technical modifications to the missiles to prevent Kyiv from striking Russian territory other than Russian-occupied Crimea.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted that before deciding to transfer a new type of weapon, all the technical details necessary for this process should be clarified.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
MH17
Ukraine prepares extradition of Russian militant detained in Finland
Five EU countries agreed to continue ban on Ukrainian grain importing
Dutch Defence Ministry: If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it will become problem for some NATO countries
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: