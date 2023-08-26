Ukraine's Defence Minister confident that Germany will provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has expressed confidence that Germany will eventually agree to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: dpa, quoting Reznikov from an interview with German media

Details: Speaking about receiving German Taurus missiles, Reznikov said he was "really optimistic" and believed that Ukraine would receive them in the future.

Reznikov did not name a possible timeframe. "But I don't think it will take a whole year," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his latest comment on the subject, said that regardless of what Germany is asked to do, he plans to "weigh each decision carefully and not do anything in a hurry".

Background:

The German government has not yet decided whether it will supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, as requested by Kyiv.

As Spiegel noted, classified talks with representatives of the defence industry are currently underway, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make technical modifications to the missiles to prevent Kyiv from striking Russian territory other than Russian-occupied Crimea.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted that before deciding to transfer a new type of weapon, all the technical details necessary for this process should be clarified.

