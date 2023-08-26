All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister confident that Germany will provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 13:28

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has expressed confidence that Germany will eventually agree to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: dpa, quoting Reznikov from an interview with German media

Details: Speaking about receiving German Taurus missiles, Reznikov said he was "really optimistic" and believed that Ukraine would receive them in the future.

Reznikov did not name a possible timeframe. "But I don't think it will take a whole year," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his latest comment on the subject, said that regardless of what Germany is asked to do, he plans to "weigh each decision carefully and not do anything in a hurry".

Background:

The German government has not yet decided whether it will supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, as requested by Kyiv.

As Spiegel noted, classified talks with representatives of the defence industry are currently underway, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make technical modifications to the missiles to prevent Kyiv from striking Russian territory other than Russian-occupied Crimea.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted that before deciding to transfer a new type of weapon, all the technical details necessary for this process should be clarified.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
MH17
Ukraine prepares extradition of Russian militant detained in Finland
Five EU countries agreed to continue ban on Ukrainian grain importing
Dutch Defence Ministry: If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it will become problem for some NATO countries
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: