Ukrainian athlete wins silver at penultimate stage of Diamond League in Brussels

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has become a silver medallist at the penultimate stage of the Diamond League held in Brussels.

Details: The athlete won the medal in the triple jump.

Bekh-Romanchuk competed at the Diamond League in Brussels after the Zurich stage where the athlete, also competing in the triple jump, failed to reach the podium in this particular event for the first time in a year.

This is the second medal for Ukraine at the Brussels stage, as well as the first medal and the first participation in the Diamond League Super Final in both the triple jump and long jump.

At the same time, in Belgium, the Ukrainian athlete competed for medals against her rivals Shanieka Ricketts from Jamaica, Dariya Derkach from Italy and Thea LaFond from the Dominican Republic. The American Tori Franklin did not take part in the competition.

Diamond League. Women's triple jump:

Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) – 15.01 m

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (Ukraine) – 14.57 m

Thea LaFond (Dominican Republic) – 14.49 m

Background: In August, Bekh-Romanchuk won a silver medal in a triple jump competition for the first time in her career. Her medal was the first for Ukraine at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

