All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian athlete wins silver at penultimate stage of Diamond League in Brussels

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 07:58
Ukrainian athlete wins silver at penultimate stage of Diamond League in Brussels
MARYNA BEKH-ROMANCHUK. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES FOR WORLD ATHLETICS

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has become a silver medallist at the penultimate stage of the Diamond League held in Brussels.

Source: Suspilne news outlet

Details: The athlete won the medal in the triple jump.

Advertisement:

Bekh-Romanchuk competed at the Diamond League in Brussels after the Zurich stage where the athlete, also competing in the triple jump, failed to reach the podium in this particular event for the first time in a year.

This is the second medal for Ukraine at the Brussels stage, as well as the first medal and the first participation in the Diamond League Super Final in both the triple jump and long jump.

At the same time, in Belgium, the Ukrainian athlete competed for medals against her rivals Shanieka Ricketts from Jamaica, Dariya Derkach from Italy and Thea LaFond from the Dominican Republic. The American Tori Franklin did not take part in the competition.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Diamond League. Women's triple jump:

Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica) – 15.01 m

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (Ukraine) – 14.57 m

Thea LaFond (Dominican Republic) – 14.49 m

Background: In August, Bekh-Romanchuk won a silver medal in a triple jump competition for the first time in her career. Her medal was the first for Ukraine at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.  

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: