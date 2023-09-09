Ukrainian defenders kill 600 Russians and destroy 15 tanks over one day – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders killed 600 Russian invaders over the past day, meaning the total number of occupiers killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has reached 268,140.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 9 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 268,140 (+600) military personnel

4,544 (+15) tanks

8,739 (+13) armoured combat vehicles

5,789 (+36) artillery systems

757 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

508 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,588 (+18) tactical UAVs

1,455 (+0) cruise missiles

19 (+0) ships and boats

8,298 (+34) vehicles and tankers

870 (+10) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!