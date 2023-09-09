Ukrainian defenders kill 600 Russians and destroy 15 tanks over one day – General Staff
Saturday, 9 September 2023, 09:11
Ukrainian defenders killed 600 Russian invaders over the past day, meaning the total number of occupiers killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has reached 268,140.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 9 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 268,140 (+600) military personnel
- 4,544 (+15) tanks
- 8,739 (+13) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,789 (+36) artillery systems
- 757 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 508 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,588 (+18) tactical UAVs
- 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles
- 19 (+0) ships and boats
- 8,298 (+34) vehicles and tankers
- 870 (+10) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!