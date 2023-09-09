All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"I am boxing without leg and prosthesis": story of soldier who was injured by Russian mine in Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 11:22

Denys, a 29-year-old National Guard soldier, stepped on a Russian mine while on duty in Luhansk Oblast on 9 May this year, losing his right leg.

Less than three months later, Denys put on a prosthetic leg and took his first steps without the crutches. Now he dreams of returning to the army, according to the Dnipro Brigade of the National Guard named after Major General Oleksandr Radiyevskyi. 

The soldier received the alias Denchyk at the front. In 2020, Denys resigned from military service in the National Guard, where he had served under contract for eight years. 

Advertisement:

At the end of February 2022, Denys decided to join the ranks and returned to the army.

 

"I met 24 February at home. At first, at 05:00, a colleague called me and said that one of the military facilities near my house had been hit. After three to five minutes, I received another call and was told that the war had started," Denys recalls.  

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

He underwent additional military training and then went to the contact line. 

Denys joined the 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and was promoted to the position of chief sergeant of the second operational battalion.

"For a certain period of time, we were preparing for the defence of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, and at the same time we were performing additional tasks in three other oblasts. We went through Donetsk, Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts," the soldier says. 

Denys says the hardest time was last winter near Bakhmut and near the village of Zorynivka in Luhansk Oblast, where he was injured on 9 May. 

"During one of my combat missions, my brother-in-arms and I were walking in the woods - he was first, I was behind - and I stepped a little to the left or right and came across an anti-personnel mine," says Denchyk. 

 
Screenshot from the video of the Dnipro Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine named after Major General O. Radiyevskyi

He recalls that when he recovered from the explosion, he rubbed his eyes from the sand, saw that his foot was missing, and put a tourniquet on it. 

Denys regained consciousness on 10 May in a hospital in Sloviansk. 

"The head of the hospital told me: I understand everything; I'm glad that people come to see you every day, but I don't have to queue up behind them to make a bandage for you," Denys smiles. 

The rehabilitation process began with boxing. The soldier says that this sport helps him learn to keep his balance without a limb. It also helps to prepare for the prosthesis. 

On 6 August, Denys took his first steps on the prosthesis without crutches. 

 
Screenshot from the video of the Dnipro Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine named after Major General O. Radiyevskyi

"I found a way to overcome some of my fears to go and defend the state. I do not believe that I will not be able to find the strength to resume my full life.   

I want to return to my unit, to the brigade, and I hope that I will be able to perform the relevant tasks in the position I was in. I feel like I belong there," Denys added. 

Background: A soldier who was seriously injured in mid-February 2023 when a bullet lodged near his heart recovered and returned to the front.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: