All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protection of energy infrastructure and ports

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 13:17
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protection of energy infrastructure and ports
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Saturday, 9 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The Staff meeting. Implementation of the plan to protect energy and critical infrastructure from Russian airstrikes. Protecting the ports of Odesa Oblast and the infrastructure of the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

Advertisement:

Details: Attention was also paid to the protection of frontline territories and preparation for winter.

There were reports from the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo [the national energy company – ed.], Ukrhydroenergo [a leading hydropower generation company], Naftogaz [the state-owned oil and natural gas production, transportation and refining company], and the General Staff of the General Staff. 

"All instructions have been given. The work continues," the president stressed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: