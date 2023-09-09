All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protection of energy infrastructure and ports

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 13:17
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protection of energy infrastructure and ports
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Saturday, 9 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The Staff meeting. Implementation of the plan to protect energy and critical infrastructure from Russian airstrikes. Protecting the ports of Odesa Oblast and the infrastructure of the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

Advertisement:

Details: Attention was also paid to the protection of frontline territories and preparation for winter.

There were reports from the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo [the national energy company – ed.], Ukrhydroenergo [a leading hydropower generation company], Naftogaz [the state-owned oil and natural gas production, transportation and refining company], and the General Staff of the General Staff. 

"All instructions have been given. The work continues," the president stressed.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: