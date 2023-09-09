Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protection of energy infrastructure and ports

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Saturday, 9 September.

Quote: "The Staff meeting. Implementation of the plan to protect energy and critical infrastructure from Russian airstrikes. Protecting the ports of Odesa Oblast and the infrastructure of the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

Details: Attention was also paid to the protection of frontline territories and preparation for winter.

There were reports from the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo [the national energy company – ed.], Ukrhydroenergo [a leading hydropower generation company], Naftogaz [the state-owned oil and natural gas production, transportation and refining company], and the General Staff of the General Staff.

"All instructions have been given. The work continues," the president stressed.

