All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former US president tells story of Putin insulting his dog

European PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 23:13

Former US President George W. Bush has told a story that helped him better understand the personality of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Former US President during the Yalta European Strategy forum, held on 8-9 September in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: George W. Bush commented on the famous story when Putin told him about his cross, after which the former US President said he looked into his eyes and saw his soul.

Advertisement:

"That was at the beginning. If I had looked into his eyes at the end of my presidency, I would have seen something different. He was infected with power and the lust for money," Bush, Jr. said.

The former US president recalled another story which helped him develop an understanding of Putin.

"He saw my terrier and said: 'Is that even a dog?'. Then, in Moscow, he offered that I see his dog. I agreed, and he pointed to a huge dog, saying it could easily cope with mine. I was surprised and said it offended me. To which Putin only asked: 'Why?", Bush, Jr. said.

The former US president believes this story is also highly indicative of Putin's nature.

"He is always looking to prove his strength. But he saw Russia as a weakened state, and so he felt resentful of the whole world," said Bush, Jr.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, George W. Bush admitted that support for Ukraine might decline after the US presidential election.

"There are isolationist tendencies in both parties. Therefore, someone must explain to Americans why Ukraine is so important. Should Ukraine fall, what will be the fate of its neighbours, particularly Poland or Romania?", he said.

The former US president also believes that Washington has no right to impose peace terms with Russia on Kyiv: "The US may advise, but not impose its idea of peace."

"And finally, I have something else to say. Glory to Ukraine! And stay strong," he said.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: