Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, acted in favour of fair and long-lasting peace for Ukraine, which guaranteed that Kyiv would not be forced to concede territories to Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Washington Post

Against the backdrop of increasing calls for peace upon the mediation of such countries as China and Brazil, Blinken laid out the principles of what he called "a fair and long-lasting peace". Among these principles are territorial integrity of Ukraine, reparations from Russia and its responsibility for war crimes.

He rejected the calls for a cease-fire or concession of Ukrainian territories according to any "land in exchange for peace" formula. He believes that these are the perspectives that will represent "Potiomkin’s peace" ["Potiomkin" – fake; In politics and economics, a Potemkin village is a construction (literal or figurative) whose purpose is to provide an external façade to a situation, to make people believe that the situation is better than it is – ed.].

Quote: "A cease-fire that simply freezes current lines in place — and enables Putin to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and re-attack — is not a just and lasting peace," Blinken explained.

"It would legitimize Russia’s land grab. It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim," he added.

Blinken states that the US will only accept the negotiations "if and when Russia is ready to work for true peace".

"Along with Ukraine and allies and partners, we would be prepared to have a broader discussion on European security that promotes stability and transparency and reduces the likelihood of future conflict," Blinken remarked.

Earlier, Blinken stated that the war Russia waged against Ukraine became a "complete strategic failure".

