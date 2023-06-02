All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US do not accept "peace in exchange for land" in Ukraine, only Putin will benefit from this – Blinken

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 18:07

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, acted in favour of fair and long-lasting peace for Ukraine, which guaranteed that Kyiv would not be forced to concede territories to Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Washington Post

Against the backdrop of increasing calls for peace upon the mediation of such countries as China and Brazil, Blinken laid out the principles of what he called "a fair and long-lasting peace". Among these principles are territorial integrity of Ukraine, reparations from Russia and its responsibility for war crimes.

Advertisement:

He rejected the calls for a cease-fire or concession of Ukrainian territories according to any "land in exchange for peace" formula. He believes that these are the perspectives that will represent "Potiomkin’s peace" ["Potiomkin" – fake; In politics and economics, a Potemkin village is a construction (literal or figurative) whose purpose is to provide an external façade to a situation, to make people believe that the situation is better than it is – ed.].

Quote: "A cease-fire that simply freezes current lines in place — and enables Putin to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and re-attack — is not a just and lasting peace," Blinken explained.

"It would legitimize Russia’s land grab. It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim," he added.

Blinken states that the US will only accept the negotiations "if and when Russia is ready to work for true peace".

"Along with Ukraine and allies and partners, we would be prepared to have a broader discussion on European security that promotes stability and transparency and reduces the likelihood of future conflict," Blinken remarked.

Earlier, Blinken stated that the war Russia waged against Ukraine became a "complete strategic failure".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: