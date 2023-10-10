All Sections
Liut Brigade advances on front, there are losses

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 October 2023, 14:26
Liut Brigade advances on front, there are losses
AN IDENTIFICATION PATCH OF THE LIUT (FURY) BRIGADE. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s National Police is equipped with everything it needs, working on the front and advancing alongside the Ukrainian army, but it also suffers losses.

Source: Ivan Vyhivskyi, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Speaking about the number of police officers who are directly on the front, Vyhivskyi said that it was several thousand.

Vyhivskyi noted that he tries to visit the fighters from the Liut (Fury) Brigade at least once a month.

He said that he keeps in touch with the brigade's leadership on a daily basis, and that his deputy, Oleksandr Fatsevych, is there on a regular basis to interact with the operational headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and receive combat tasks and orders.

Quote: "We do our best to provide our guys with everything they need. We work both in cooperation with the military and under their fire cover. We are conducting assault operations together and liberating our land together.

It is not as easy as we would like it to be, but we are making progress. Unfortunately, there are also losses."

