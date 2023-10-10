All Sections
Ukraine first to build backup power supply circuit and physical protection structures of power facilities

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 14:49

Taking into account the experience of last autumn-winter season when Russia was launching attacks on power infrastructure, Ukraine is the first in the world to construct physical protection structures of power facilities and backup power supply circuits.

Source: Sehrii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, commenting on how Ukraine is going to survive the autumn-winter period

Popko remarked that this is one of the key issues of real concern for the citizens.

"But last winter has brought us both calamity and experience. Jointly with power engineers and public utility workers, works were conducted to restore the working capacity of Kyiv thermal power plants," Popko stated.

He stressed that during spring and summer Ukraine was the first in the world to create structures for the protection of energy infrastructure.

"The structures which serve for physical protection of power facilities were built (for the first time in the world)," the Kyiv Military Administration Head added.

In addition to this, the backup power supply circuit and options for dealing with the possible aftermath [of Russian attacks – ed.] were prepared, also for the first time in the world.

"Our priorities this year are physical protection of important facilities and creating backup power supply circuits," Popko remarked.

This will be the consolidation of efforts of the air defence, the authorities, power engineers and public utility services.

Background: From October 2022 to March 2023, for six months in a row, the power infrastructure of Ukraine (specifically, that of Kyiv) was the main target of Russian air attacks.

Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attacks damaged nearly 63% of power capacities in Kyiv alone.

According to Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo, thousands of its employees worked round the clock to prepare damaged power systems for the forthcoming heating season. Backbone networks of Ukrenergo are ready to provide an increased quantity of power in winter.

