Justice Ministry prepares lawsuit to seize Russian oligarch Fridman's assets in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 14:30

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is preparing to file a lawsuit to Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court to recover assets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, including part of the mobile operator Kyivstar, as revenue for Ukraine. 

Source: Forbes, citing a senior official at the Ministry of Justice on condition of anonymity

Details: The official said that the recovery of the assets in favour of the state is being worked out, and the share of the business that is to be recovered is being analysed.

The Ministry of Justice stated that this is not related to the court's seizure of Kyivstar's corporate rights based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, as was reported last week.

"The Ministry of Justice is preparing a lawsuit without reference to the seizure, provided that the grounds, and the sanctioned persons’ link to the assets, are established," the official said.

If the High Anti-Corruption Court upholds the Ministry of Justice's claim, the assets will be transferred to the State Property Fund and a tender will be held to find a manager.

Kyivstar denies that Fridman is the ultimate beneficial owner of the company.

"He has no influence on the company's operations and receives no financial or other benefits," the company said.

Background: 

  • The court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to the sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov, who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and financial backers of Russian aggression.
  • According to Ekonomichna Pravda sources, the seized assets include 100% of Kyivstar, which is controlled by these oligarchs through a Dutch company, Veon Ltd., and shares in other companies, including Healthy Ukraine LLC, which is owned by Kyivstar itself.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.



