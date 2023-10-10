All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian government simplifies imports of raw materials for ammunition and drone warheads

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 19:52
Ukrainian government simplifies imports of raw materials for ammunition and drone warheads
STOCK PHOTO: MYKHAILO FEDOROV, UKRAINE’S MINISTER OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, ON TELEGRAM

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution to simplify the import of raw materials for the production of ammunition and UAV warheads.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's Prime Minister

Details: The official reported that this will cover domestic needs and facilitate an increase in drone production.

Advertisement:

"The Government has simplified the import of drones to the greatest extent possible. It has expanded the list of military and dual-use goods that can be imported without the permission of the State Export Control Service. We have removed bureaucratic obstacles to the procurement of Ukrainian drones," Shmyhal added.

Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in the Ukrainian parliament, said the amendments in question concern the procedure for implementing a pilot project on the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for uncrewed systems and uncrewed system warheads.

The official said they stipulate "the establishment of a simplified procedure for the implementation of state export control procedures for importing military goods and dual-use ammunition and warheads for uncrewed systems by manufacturers".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: