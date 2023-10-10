All Sections
Ukrainian government simplifies imports of raw materials for ammunition and drone warheads

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 19:52
STOCK PHOTO: MYKHAILO FEDOROV, UKRAINE’S MINISTER OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, ON TELEGRAM

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution to simplify the import of raw materials for the production of ammunition and UAV warheads.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's Prime Minister

Details: The official reported that this will cover domestic needs and facilitate an increase in drone production.

"The Government has simplified the import of drones to the greatest extent possible. It has expanded the list of military and dual-use goods that can be imported without the permission of the State Export Control Service. We have removed bureaucratic obstacles to the procurement of Ukrainian drones," Shmyhal added.

Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in the Ukrainian parliament, said the amendments in question concern the procedure for implementing a pilot project on the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for uncrewed systems and uncrewed system warheads.

The official said they stipulate "the establishment of a simplified procedure for the implementation of state export control procedures for importing military goods and dual-use ammunition and warheads for uncrewed systems by manufacturers".

