Almost 16 billion cubic metres of gas stored in Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities already store 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas.

Source: Oleksii Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz, the nation's largest oil and gas company, in an interview with lb.ua.

Chernyshov says the company exceeded the gas storage plan even before the heating season, which will begin soon.

Quote: "Today, there is already 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas. And by winter we expect to exceed 16 billion cubic metres... Such indicators are absolutely sufficient to get through the winter with confidence," Chernyshov assured.

The CEO of Naftogaz reminded that Naftogaz plans to supply the heating season exclusively with Ukrainian gas. This is possible, in particular, thanks to an increase in production by 7% compared to the previous year.

Additional concrete slabs, so-called big bags, gabions, etc also strengthen the protection of the ground gas infrastructure against Russian attacks.

Background: The demand for gas transportation from Slovakia to Ukrainian underground gas storages on 7 and 8 October was four times higher than at the beginning of October.

