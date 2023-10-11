All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost 16 billion cubic metres of gas stored in Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:39

Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities already store 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas.

Source: Oleksii Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz, the nation's largest oil and gas company, in an interview with lb.ua.

Chernyshov says the company exceeded the gas storage plan even before the heating season, which will begin soon.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today, there is already 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas. And by winter we expect to exceed 16 billion cubic metres... Such indicators are absolutely sufficient to get through the winter with confidence," Chernyshov assured.

The CEO of Naftogaz reminded that Naftogaz plans to supply the heating season exclusively with Ukrainian gas. This is possible, in particular, thanks to an increase in production by 7% compared to the previous year.

Additional concrete slabs, so-called big bags, gabions, etc also strengthen the protection of the ground gas infrastructure against Russian attacks.

Background: The demand for gas transportation from Slovakia to Ukrainian underground gas storages on 7 and 8 October was four times higher than at the beginning of October.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: