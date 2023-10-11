All Sections
Norway to provide about €17 million for demining in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 16:27

Norway will allocate about €17 million for demining territories in Ukraine where hostilities occurred.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, as reported by European Pravda

The Norwegian government has decided to provide an additional NOK 200 million (approximately  €17.4 million) for humanitarian demining. It is said that Norway's contribution to this issue more than doubled with this amount: before that, Norway provided NOK 164 million for demining from February 2022.

Funds will be provided through specialised organisations involved in demining, such as Norwegian People's Aid, the HALO Trust and the UN system within the framework of Norway's Nansen support program for Ukraine.

"Mine clearance saves lives and protects civilians, including children. It is also a necessary condition for providing other assistance and rebuilding infrastructure," Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.

The communiqué also reminded that mines and unexploded shells littered large areas of agricultural land due to the war, so mine clearance indirectly contributes to food security.

Background: Norway, together with a group of allies, will finance the maintenance of military equipment, demining equipment and other engineering assets deployed in Ukraine.

