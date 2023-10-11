Russians target suburbs in Zaporizhzhia, killing 74-year-old woman

A 74-year-old woman was killed on 11 October when Russian troops attacked the Shyroke hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Details: Law enforcement officers reported that the Russians struck private homes with a rocket; the type is being determined. The houses of local residents were damaged.

