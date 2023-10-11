NATO assesses consequences of Ukraine's attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet

NATO has stated that Ukrainian strikes on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in September severely limited its capabilities, but it remains capable of performing basic wartime tasks.

Source: a high-ranking NATO official on the sidelines of the meeting of defence ministers of the Alliance countries, as European Pravda’s correspondent reported from Brussels

Details: As the official said, the Black Sea Fleet suffered a number of serious attacks in September, including attacks on its headquarters.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These attacks were more devastating and better coordinated than others so far in this war. The physical damage was almost certainly severe, but localised, leading to Russia withdrawing most of its fleet from Crimea," the official said.

However, he said, the fleet almost certainly remains capable of carrying out its main wartime tasks of striking with cruise missiles and patrolling the area.

Quote: "But its ability to continue broader regional patrols and enforce a de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports is likely to decline. It is also likely that its ability to protect its facilities and conduct weekly maintenance has deteriorated," the official said.

As he said, this situation will probably force Russia to take a reactive position, and at the same time, it demonstrates that the Ukrainian military can undermine the Kremlin's symbolic and strategic projection of power in occupied Sevastopol.

Background:

As reported, the UK Ministry of Defence believes that Ukrainian forces actually managed to defeat the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

Earlier, UK Intelligence stated that after a series of successful Ukrainian strikes, the Russian Black Sea Fleet will obviously not be able to have the same control over the Black Sea as before, and its ships will feel less safe in ports.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!