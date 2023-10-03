All Sections
Russian Navy defeated in Black Sea – UK Defence Ministry

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 11:53

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that Ukrainian forces have succeeded in defeating Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea.

Source: UK junior defence minister James Heappey in a speech at the Warsaw Security Forum, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent at the forum

In his speech, Heappey hailed Ukraine’s military achievements.

"Yes, Ukraine's progress is slow, but no one can say that it does not exist. You can point to the Kharkiv breakthrough as an example of success. But look at what Ukraine has now done in the Black Sea! Ukraine has achieved the functional defeat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet," Heappey said.

Commenting on Ukraine's ground counteroffensive, Heappey pointed out that "every inch is important".

Background:

Advertisement: