Russian Navy defeated in Black Sea – UK Defence Ministry

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that Ukrainian forces have succeeded in defeating Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea.

Source: UK junior defence minister James Heappey in a speech at the Warsaw Security Forum, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent at the forum

In his speech, Heappey hailed Ukraine’s military achievements.

"Yes, Ukraine's progress is slow, but no one can say that it does not exist. You can point to the Kharkiv breakthrough as an example of success. But look at what Ukraine has now done in the Black Sea! Ukraine has achieved the functional defeat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet," Heappey said.

Commenting on Ukraine's ground counteroffensive, Heappey pointed out that "every inch is important".

Background:

UK intelligence stated that after a series of successful Ukrainian strikes, the Russian Black Sea Fleet will clearly not be able to have such control in the Black Sea as before, and its ships will feel less safe in ports.

London also noted the growing role of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet aviation for control and operations in the Black Sea.

