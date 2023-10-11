Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian Mi-8 helicopter on Tuesday
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 21:43
On Tuesday, The Ukrainian Armed Forces damaged a Russian Mi-8 helicopter on the Tavria front.
Source: Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Tavria Defence Forces, on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast
Quote: "A Russian Su-25 jet was shot down by one of the brigades of the Ukrainian army. A Mi-8 helicopter was also damaged. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation of its destruction. But it was damaged."
Background:
- On the morning of 11 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet.
