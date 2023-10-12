All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine wants to create market of mine clearance service and make it patronised by partner countries

Economichna PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:50

Ukraine will apply innovative approaches to mine clearance – in particular, it plans to create a market for relevant services and offer partners to patronise a particular area of work in this area.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, at a meeting with Rachel Schiller, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Programs and Operations in the Bureau of Political amd Military Affairs (PM)

Quote from Svyrydenko: "We will formulate and offer our partners 'package' areas, such as mine clearance of critical infrastructure, power grids, forests, underwater demining, etc. We hope that the United States will participate in such cooperation."

Advertisement:

Details: Svyrydenko said that Ukraine is also working to create and launch a highly competitive market for mine clearance services.

"We are striving to clear the territory of our country of mines as soon as possible and return the land to economic use. The scale of the problem is extraordinary – more than 170,000 hectares are potentially contaminated," the press service of the Ministry of Economy quoted Svyrydenko at the First International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Zagreb.

As a good example of such cooperation, Svyrydenko cited a project to clear the land of small farmers, which is already being implemented by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (FSD).

The parties agreed to discuss this proposal within the framework of the sectoral working group on humanitarian demining.

Background:

  • As reported, the First International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine, held in Croatia, was attended by representatives of more than 40 foreign countries: ministers of defence and foreign affairs, ambassadors and heads of foreign organisations.
  • Following the event, a number of countries announced support for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.
  • Taking into account the funds previously received for demining and other war-related challenges, and including the new aid packages announced at the conference, the support amounts to about half a billion euros.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: