Ukraine wants to create market of mine clearance service and make it patronised by partner countries

Ukraine will apply innovative approaches to mine clearance – in particular, it plans to create a market for relevant services and offer partners to patronise a particular area of work in this area.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, at a meeting with Rachel Schiller, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Programs and Operations in the Bureau of Political amd Military Affairs (PM)

Quote from Svyrydenko: "We will formulate and offer our partners 'package' areas, such as mine clearance of critical infrastructure, power grids, forests, underwater demining, etc. We hope that the United States will participate in such cooperation."

Details: Svyrydenko said that Ukraine is also working to create and launch a highly competitive market for mine clearance services.

"We are striving to clear the territory of our country of mines as soon as possible and return the land to economic use. The scale of the problem is extraordinary – more than 170,000 hectares are potentially contaminated," the press service of the Ministry of Economy quoted Svyrydenko at the First International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Zagreb.

As a good example of such cooperation, Svyrydenko cited a project to clear the land of small farmers, which is already being implemented by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (FSD).

The parties agreed to discuss this proposal within the framework of the sectoral working group on humanitarian demining.

Background:

As reported, the First International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine, held in Croatia, was attended by representatives of more than 40 foreign countries: ministers of defence and foreign affairs, ambassadors and heads of foreign organisations.

Following the event, a number of countries announced support for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

Taking into account the funds previously received for demining and other war-related challenges, and including the new aid packages announced at the conference, the support amounts to about half a billion euros.

