Ukraine prepares to increase grain exports through Romania and Moldova

European PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 12:39

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that next week, Ukraine, Romania and Moldova will sign agreements which will allow Ukraine to double the export capacity of its logistics.

Source: Shmyhal on Thursday at the Kyiv International Economic Forum; quoted by Liga; European Pravda.

"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has improved its forecast from 72 million to 79 million tonnes of the current harvest. This is better than we expected, and this is the second improvement. This is a key part of our exports," the prime minister said.

To export grain, Ukraine is going, in particular, to expand export routes, Shmyhal said. 

"We are in active dialogue with Romania, Slovakia and Moldova. Literally every day, there are negotiations. Next week, we will have a joint meeting of the Ukrainian and Romanian governments. I am convinced that many documents will be signed and implemented very quickly, which will double the export capacity of our logistics with Romania and Moldova," Shmyhal said. 

Background:

