Russia increases number of missile carriers in Black Sea
Monday, 16 October 2023, 00:58
The Russians have increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea, deploying two more frigates in addition to a submarine.
Source: Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces on Telegram
Quote: "Their total Kalibr missile firepower can be up to 20 [missiles - ed.].
The threat of missile attacks is rated as very high."
