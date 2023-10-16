Russia increases number of missile carriers in Black Sea

The Russians have increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea, deploying two more frigates in addition to a submarine.

Source: Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces on Telegram

Quote: "Their total Kalibr missile firepower can be up to 20 [missiles - ed.].

The threat of missile attacks is rated as very high."

