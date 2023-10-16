In Kherson, all houses are reconnected to water supply after recent shelling

In Kherson, all the houses that were left without water due to the Russian bombardment on 15 October have been reconnected to the water supply.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "By this hour, energy workers have restored electricity at the central heating station, and the workers of the water supply company have started the pumping units. All the houses have been reconnected to the water supply. The repair work has been completed."

Advertisement:

Background:

A heavy explosion rocked Kherson on the morning of 15 October, followed by a power and water outage in some city districts.

In his evening appeal on 15 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said that the electricity supply had been restored in Kherson, but there was still no water in 10 houses at that time.

