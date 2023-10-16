All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In Kherson, all houses are reconnected to water supply after recent shelling

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 October 2023, 20:36
In Kherson, all houses are reconnected to water supply after recent shelling
PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UP

In Kherson, all the houses that were left without water due to the Russian bombardment on 15 October have been reconnected to the water supply. 

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "By this hour, energy workers have restored electricity at the central heating station, and the workers of the water supply company have started the pumping units. All the houses have been reconnected to the water supply. The repair work has been completed." 

Advertisement:

Background:

  • A heavy explosion rocked Kherson on the morning of 15 October, followed by a power and water outage in some city districts.
  • In his evening appeal on 15 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said that the electricity supply had been restored in Kherson, but there was still no water in 10 houses at that time.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: