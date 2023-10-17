Russians launch attack drones towards Ukrainian south: air defence responds in Odesa

A threat of drone attacks emerged in Odesa Oblast on the night of 16-17 October, and air defences responded at around 03:00.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of enemy use of attack UAVs in Odesa Oblast!".

Details: The drones were moving towards Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Odesa Oblast.

