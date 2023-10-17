UN Security Council rejects Russia's resolution calling for truce in Israel without condemning Hamas

The UN Security Council has rejected a resolution proposed by Russia calling for a truce between Israel and the Hamas group without condemning the latter's methods.

Source: CNN; as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian resolution calling for a humanitarian truce received five votes in favour, four against and six abstentions.

Advertisement:

In particular, the United States, the UK and France voted against it since the document does not condemn Hamas militants for attacking Israel.

"We cannot support a resolution which fails to condemn Hamas’ terror attacks," said Barbara Woodward, US Permanent Representative.

Nicolas de Rivière, the Permanent Representative of France, noted that the Russian draft "lacks several important elements" and instead proposed support of the draft submitted by the Brazilian presidency.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative, said the Security Council "has once again become a hostage to the plans of Western states".

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, believes that the reason for the hasty submission of Russia’s resolution was the announcement of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel.

Russia has used UNSC for crude narrow interest of the dictatorship in Kremlin. Biden’s visit to Israel is a reason putin’s envoy hastily put his draft to a vote 2night even knowing well it’s a propaganda ersatz. Many put hope on Brazilian UNSC President https://t.co/8VxPMv0zoA — Sergiy Kyslytsya 🇺🇦 (@SergiyKyslytsya) October 17, 2023

Background: In February 2023, the Russian Permanent Representative interrupted a minute of silence for the war victims during a Security Council meeting dedicated to the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!