European Commission allocates €50 million to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure

European PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 23:48

The European Commission has already provided more than €50 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established to support the Ukrainian energy system amidst Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure.

Source: This was announced by Kadri Simson, a European Commissioner, following a meeting of the Council of the European Union on energy issues, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking about the EU's support for Ukraine, she recalled a meeting between European ministers and Ukrainian representative Herman Halushchenko, during which she expressed "unwavering support for Ukraine, ahead of another very difficult winter for Ukrainians".

Quote: "The Commission has already earmarked over 50 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and I encouraged the Member States to continue their donations, too," Simson said.

She added that the European Union will do everything possible to ensure that this winter, "effects of any Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure will be minimised". 

The European Commission, along with the EU Energy Community (ENTSO-E), created the Ukraine Energy Support Fund amidst constant Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure last year

The EU believes that Ukraine can expect new blackouts this winter amidst continuous Russian missile and UAV attacks, which made its energy system more vulnerable than a year ago.

