Man hangs Ukrainian flag in Belarusian village: special forces organise raid

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:06
photo: BELARUSKI HAJUN

In the village of Sosnovyi Bor in Homieĺ Oblast of Belarus, a local resident tore off the flag of the current government led by Lukashenko and hung up the flag of Ukraine, after which the special forces of Belarus came to the settlement with a raid.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "On the night of 13-14 October, a resident of the village of Sosnovyi Bor, in Homieĺ Oblast, tore off and threw the red-green flag of the Lukashists into the trash. Instead, the flag of Ukraine was raised."

Details: It is reported that Lukashenko's special forces later conducted a raid in the village and detained a local resident.

The house of the man was searched, and the national symbols of Belarusians, which Lukashenko's authorities call "symbols of extremist tendency", were found. A criminal case was opened against him.

