Lavrov calls North Koreans "fraternal people"

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 16:40
Sergey Lavrov. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, during his visit to North Korea said that the two countries share "historically fraternal ties".

Source: Lavrov during a speech in Pyongyang

Quote: "To our common, great regret, the events of the last many years show that Japanese militarism has not disappeared anywhere, American hegemony has not disappeared anywhere, and in general, Western neocolonialism remains the main course of action of Europeans, Americans and Japanese. Our mutual solidarity, based on historically fraternal ties, acquires special importance in this regard."

Background: Russians have always liked to use the term "fraternal people" regarding Ukrainians.

For example, a Russian pro-government poll in 2021 showed that more than half of Russians considered Ukrainians a "brotherly nation."

