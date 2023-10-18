All Sections
Reliable allies: PM says up to 60% of Ukrainian grain transits through Romania

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 19:13
Photo: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Romania has proven to be a reliable economic partner and ally in countering Russian aggression.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister 

Details: Shmyhal says Romania has taken third place after Ukraine in terms of bilateral trade 600 days after the start of the full-scale war.

Quote: "And we already have significant results of cooperation that are tangible for both countries. Currently, up to 60% of Ukrainian export grain transits through Romanian territory," the prime minister emphasised.

In addition, huge progress has been observed in the development of border infrastructure, Shmyhal says.

"We have opened new checkpoints, and we plan to open four more in the future," he said.

The prime minister called military-technical interaction another successful area of cooperation.

"I am particularly grateful for the creation of a training centre for Ukrainian pilots, which will start operating soon," Shmyhal noted.

He also expressed hope that Romania would significantly contribute to the recovery of Ukraine.

"Right now, the Rebuilding Ukraine forum is being held in Bucharest, which is dedicated to this issue," the prime minister said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, named the countries interested in the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through their territory.
  • Moldova and Romania do not consider Ukraine a competitor; at the same time, they see good commercial prospects for receiving income from the transit of goods from Ukraine, Kubrakov says.

